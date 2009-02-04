Bernie Madoff Novelty Golfballs -- Sleazeballs

Well, you have to start rebuilding your bankroll somewhere. It seems Sandra Manzke’s son has started a Bernie Madoff novelty golfball business out of Maxam Capital’s old office. Manzke, of course, presented herself as a watchdog of the industry, until it was revealed that she was way over-invested with Madoff and had to close up shop.



Greg Newton at Naked Shorts got a message from Sandra:

UPDATE:

From: Sandra L. Manzke

Sent: Tuesday, February 03, 2009 13:27

To: Greg Newton

Subject: RE: Sleazeball of the Month: Bernie Madoff

My son came up with this idea and has rented space from my office to pursue. He is working on tennis balls, racquet balls, baseballs etc. I do think it is a good idea to shame a lot of sleazeballs. S.

Ah, American capitalism. Turning losses into opportunities, plus a dose of suing your own auditors.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.