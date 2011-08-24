Watch Food Network Star Sandra Lee Curse And Grab Her Breasts In These Awesome Outtakes

Megan Angelo
sandra lee

We were already a little in love with Food Network star Sandra Lee (“Semi-Homemade”) after this profile of her.

Now the outtakes of the down-to-earth chef (and unofficial First Lady of New York) are making it perfectly clear that she’s no cookie-cutter talking head.

Watch this video before it gets yanked down and we have to go back to listening to Anthony Bourdain‘s trumped-up crap for a good dose of foodie drama.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.