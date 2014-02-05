Sandra Fluke Is Getting Closer To Running For Congress

Sandra Fluke, the women’s rights activist who became the center of the news cycle for weeks during the 2012 presidential election, is moving forward with a possible run for Congress.

Fluke has filed paperwork with California’s Democratic Party to run for Congress in the open 33rd District. She is the third Democrat to file paperwork to replace Rep. Henry Waxman (D-Calif.), the 40-year veteran of Congress who announced his retirement last week.

Fluke hasn’t officially announced she’s running or filed with the Federal Election Commission.

The other two Democratic candidates who have filed paperwork are former Los Angeles mayoral candidate Wendy Greuel and state Sen. Ted Lieu.

Though the two are arguably more well-known in the district, Fluke’s advocacy for contraception coverage under the Affordable Care Act earned her months on the national stage during the 2012 election after conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh called her a “slut” and a “prostitute.” He later apologized.

