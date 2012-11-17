Sandra Fluke To Anita Hill: I Thought You Were Clarence Thomas' Secretary

Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Two controversial women lawyers came face to face this week, the Washington Post reports.At a National Women’s Law centre panel, recent law grad Sandra Fluke – whom Rush Limbaugh famously called a slut – revealed just how young and naive she was during Clarence Thomas’ confirmation hearings.



Fluke was just 10 years old then, and she thought Hill was Thomas’ secretary.

Hill, a prominent law professor, accused Thomas of sexual harassment and was relentlessly skewered by the late Arlen Specter during the October 1991 hearings.

On Wednesday, Hill seemed taken aback by Fluke’s suggestion that she was a secretary, the Post reported.

“You thought I was a secretary?” said Hill, who worked for Thomas at two federal agencies.

After her shocking testimony, Hill wrote a book reflecting on the hearings in 1998.

Twelve years later, her credibility was attacked once again when Thomas’ wife Ginni left her a bizarre voicemail demanding she “apologise” to the Supreme Court justice.

Fluke, for her part, was thrust into the national spotlight just this year after testifying to Congress in favour of insurance coverage for contraceptives. That testimony sparked Limbaugh’s nasty comments.

