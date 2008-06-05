Sandra Day O'Connor: Video Game Developer

More American teenagers can name the Three Stooges than the three branches of government, and former U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O’Connor thinks that’s a very bad thing. Her solution: Video games!



For the past year-and-a-half O’Connor has been spearheading ourcourts.org, an interactive game-like website designed to teach American kids about civics, the courts, and the U.S. Constitution. Fun stuff! “If a child can’t learn the way we teach, maybe we should teach the way they learn,” she says.

We don’t know much else about the game, except that it’s supposed to debut in mid-2009 and is backed by Arizona State University and Georgetown Law. From the looks of the promo site it looks like kids will be able to create avatars and participate in all kinds of civic activities. O’Connor is slated to give more details tonight at The New School when she keynotes the Games For Change conference.







Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.