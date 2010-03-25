Sandra Bullock's Scandal And Why I’m In favour of Tabloid Journalism

From Newser:



What if it isn’t gossip we’re interested in? What if we really aren’t small- and mean-minded? What if we aren’t scandalmongerers but rather, as we sort through other people’s dirty laundry, erm, truth seekers?

It continues to be a big issue at Newser, our gossip quotient. Some of us (principally Newser’s older men), have a continued aversion to gossip-ish content—mainly, the hundreds of infidelities and marital break-ups that we have duly followed. We’ve even added a button on the upper right of the homepage allowing users to filter out the gossip, which practically no one has ever used. Indeed, the more we older men get cranky about all the gossip, the more our users seem to gobble it up.

