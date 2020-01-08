Sandra Bullock dressed her dog in a yellow bow that matched her Golden Globes dress

George Pimentel / Contributor / Getty Images Sandra Bullock attended the 2020 Golden Globe Awards.

Sandra Bullock attended the 2020 Golden Globes in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday night.

The actress wore a strapless marigold gown with a tiered skirt, which she paired with gold heels and chain-link jewellery.

Adding to the look, Bullock dressed her dog in a bow that matched her gown, based on a tweet circulating from the event.

Bullock also attended the Netflix Golden Globes after-party, where she was spotted with Jennifer Aniston.

Although she didn’t walk the red carpet, Sandra Bullock did attend the 2020 Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday.

Fans didn’t know the 55-year-old star was at the event until it was time for her to present the award for best motion picture drama.

Bullock wore a strapless marigold gown with a tiered skirt, which she paired with strappy gold shoes and chain-link jewellery.

She kept her hair simple, wearing it loose with a middle part.

The look was beautiful on its own, but Bullock decided to make it stand out even more by giving her dog a matching outfit, according to a tweet circulating from the event.

In a photo, Bullock’s dog can be seen standing near her feet and looking up. The pup is wearing a marigold bow around its neck that appears to be made from the same fabric as her dress.

sandra bullock gave her puppy a yellow bow to match her dress shut up this is so adorable pic.twitter.com/oUfX0VOz1s — ً (@blanchetths) January 6, 2020

“Sandra bullock gave her puppy a yellow bow to match her dress shut up this is so adorable,” one user said on Twitter.

Fans obviously loved the coordinating outfits, with the original tweet about the duo garnering more than 130,000 likes at the time of writing.

Bullock adopted the poodle in the summer of 2019, a year after her two dogs died, according to Us Weekly.

Charley Gallay / Stringer / Getty Images Sandra Bullock and Jennifer Aniston at the Netflix Golden Globes after party.

The “Bird Box” star attended the Netflix Golden Globes after-party in Los Angeles, California, following the awards show, where she was spotted with stars like Jennifer Aniston and Glenn Close.

