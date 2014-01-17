Sandra Bullock Drops F-Bomb After Tech Glitch During Critics' Choice Acceptance Speech

“Gravity” star Sandra Bullock beat out Jennifer Lawrence to win Best Actress in an Action Movie at Thursday’s Critics’ Choice Awards.

But as Bullock was on-stage accepting her statue, an unseen voice over the loudspeaker boomed out “Critics’ Choice Awards!” in what appeared to be a tech glitch.

Bullock responded by exclaiming, “What the f—?!”

As the audience laughed, the actress added, “I’m an action hero. You don’t do that to an action hero.”

