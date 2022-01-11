Sandra Bullock says she’d be ‘out in the cow pasture’ ‘if it wasn’t for Netflix’

Sandra Bullock in ‘The Unforgivable.’ Kimberley French/Netflix

Sandra Bullock told The Hollywood Reporter that she would be “out in the cow pasture” if Netflix didn’t give roles to women of her age.

Bullock recently starred in “The Unforgiveable,” a drama film about an ex-con (Bullock) trying to re-enter society when the world doesn’t forgive her for her crimes. It’s Bullock’s second movie with the streaming platform after the 2018 hit “Bird Box.”

At the premiere for “The Unforgiveable,” the 57-year-old actress gave special praise to Netflix for keeping her employed in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

“They’re good to artists,” Bullock said. “They’re good to filmmakers. If it wasn’t for Netflix, a lot of people wouldn’t be working. Their stories wouldn’t be told. Who would think that me, as a woman, would still be working at this point? I would have been out in the cow pasture. It’s true.”

Bullock’s next two projects, “The Lost City” and “Bullet Train,” are not made by Netflix.

Bullock added that foreign hits such as “Squid Game,” which became Netflix’s most-watched show a month after its release last year, would not be as popular without Netflix.

Sandra Bullock in ‘Bird Box.’ Netflix

“That’s one of the bigger ones, but I’ve seen more work from other countries told by other nationalities, and we never would have had that 10 years ago, ever,” Bullock continued. “It brings people together in a way that really, you know, we’re getting more and more divided and yet, we have the streamers that are able to blend our stories together and go, look, same story, just different.”

“The Unforgivable” is available on Netflix. “The Unforgivable” star Aisling Franciosi and director Nora Fingscheidt recently spoke to Insider about the difficulty of adapting the movie from the 2009 British miniseries “Unforgiven.”