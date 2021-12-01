Sandra Bullock says that she’s felt judged for adopting 2 Black children

Sandra Bullock appeared on the latest episode of ‘Red Table Talk.’ Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Sandra Bullock appeared on “Red Table Talk” and spoke about adopting two Black children.

The actress said that she’s felt judged as a white woman adopting kids of a different race.

“No one would say it to my face. But guess what? You get the racism,” she said.

Sandra Bullock said that she’s felt judged for adopting two Black children.

“No one would say it to my face. But guess what? You get the racism,” Bullock, 57, said during an appearance on the latest episode of “Red Table Talk” released on Wednesday on Facebook Watch.

The Oscar-winning actress said that she’s experienced “a lot of it” since adopting her son, Louis, in 2010, and her daughter, Laila, in 2015.

“Your sickness is not my problem,” Bullock said in response to the criticism.

On “RTT,” Bullock said that the adoption process is “a difficult thing to talk about” that “gets deep and it gets dark.”

“When I first went through the process myself, you have to prove that you are a capable parent,” she said.

“You’re in the judgment cage. I got halfway through it and I said, ‘I can’t do this.’ It was an out-of-body experience,” Bullock said of the intense questioning she faced during the process.

Sandra Bullock said that the adoption process is ‘a difficult thing to talk about.’ Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

The star said that she’s aware that it’s “hard” for people to get past her as a white woman adopting kids of a different race than her.

“They push up against that, and then they come into the home and I go, ‘Let our [human love] be the evidence,'” Bullock said, explaining that she regularly experiences typical parenting situations, like getting frustrated at her kids for not being ready on time.

“To say that I wish our skins matched, sometimes I do, because then it would be easier on how people approach us,” she added. “It’s our anxiety, it’s our fear, it’s our cross to bear the minute you become a mom.”

“I have the same feelings as a woman with brown skin and it being her babies, or a white woman with white babies.”

“It’s the mother-child dynamic,” cohost Willow Smith said. “It has no color.”

“Maybe one day that will go away,” Bullock said. “Maybe one day we will be able to see with different eyes.”