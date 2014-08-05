Sandra Bullock Crushes Her Competition As Hollywood's Highest Paid Actress

Thanks to “Gravity,” Sandra Bullock was named Forbes’ highest earning actress of 2014— by a surprising longshot.

Forbes estimates Bullock pulled in $51 million in earnings between June 2013 and June 2014.

Raking in $716 million at the global box office, “Gravity” became one of the highest-grossing movies of 2013, as well as a critical success, winning seven Academy Awards.

Coming in second place is Jennifer Lawrence, who made $US34 million this year. The 23-year-old starred in “X-Men: Days of Future Past” and “The Hunger Games,” which is the most successful young adult franchise since “Twilight.”

But, as Forbes notes, “women are still earning less than men in Hollywood. Our ten top earning actors brought in a combined $US419 million during our time frame while the top ten actresses brought in just a little over half of that — $US226 million.”

Check out the list of highest earning actresses below:

1. Sandra Bullock — $51 million

2. Jennifer Lawrence — $US34 million

3. Jennifer Aniston — $US31 million

4. Gwyneth Paltrow — $US19 million

5. Angelina Jolie — $US18 million

6. Cameron Diaz — $US18 million

To read the rest of Forbes’ list, click here >

