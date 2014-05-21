Sandra Bullock's 8 Inspiring Life Tips For The Class Of 2014

Academy Award-winning actress Sandra Bullock surprised the graduating class at Warren Easton Charter High School in New Orleans Monday with a commencement speech about how to stop worrying and start finding joy.

Bullock opened her speech by saying that someone recently asked her: “If you could go back and talk to your younger self, what would you say?”

The “Gravity” actress said she then realised, “what I tell my 4-year-old son is what I wish someone would have told me before I stepped out in the world.” She then shared her a few key lessons with the graduating class.

Here are Sandra Bullock’s 8 tips to leading a happy life:

1. Stop worrying so much. Stop being scared of the unknown because anything I worried about didn’t happen. Other stuff happened but not what I worried about. The unknown we can’t do anything about. 2. Raise the bar higher. For some reason, people out there want to see you fail but that’s not your problem — that’s their problem. I only remember the moments when I tried beyond what I thought I could do, and I do not remember the failures because I didn’t. Nothing is a failure, it’s just not supposed to work out that way because something better is supposed to come along. 3. You have to dance a little bit in the morning before you leave the house because it changes the way you walk. 4. Eat something green every day, with every meal. 5. Do not pick your nose in public. How about we just go get a tissue? 6. When someone you care about hugs you, hug them back with two arms. When you hug someone with two arms, it allows you to lean on somebody and you always need someone to lean on. 7. If someone doesn’t want to play with you, it’s ok. Not everyone is going to love us, go find someone who is going to want to play with you and appreciates what you have to offer. 8. Go find your joy. Whatever that is, go find your joy. Are you going to have a good day or are you going to have a great day? Because it’s completely up to you. It’s what you’re going to remember in the end. You’re not going to remember how you worried, the what-ifs, the whys, or who wronged you. It’s the joy that stays with you.

Watch Bullock’s short but powerful speech below:

