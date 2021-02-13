Take a look inside Sandra Bullock's 2 luxury homes in Tybee Island, Georgia, which have sold for $4.2 million

- Sandra Bullock just sold two houses on Tybee Island, Georgia, for a combined $US4.175 million.
- Both properties have sea views, and the larger has a pool, den, and games room.
- Bullock sold both properties after buying them for around $US1.5 million in 2001, realtor.com reported.
Actor Sandra Bullock has just sold a two-house compound on Tybee Island, Georgia, for $US4.175 million.
She originally bought both properties for just under $US1.5 million in 2001, realtor.com reported.
The 3,360-square-foot main property sold for $US3.125 million, the site reported, after Bullock numerous price drops from her initial $US6.5 million listing in 2019.
Despite the price drops, this is still the highest sale price recorded on Tybee Island, according to the Savannah MLS.
The 2,800-square-foot guest house was sold to a separate buyer for $US1.05 million, realtor.com reported.
The property was listed by Ruthie Lynah-Whitlow and Rachel Umbreit of Celia Dunn Sotheby’s International Realty.
Bullock has starred in films including “Miss Congeniality,” “Speed,” “Bird Box,” and “Gravity.”
The main house sits on a 1.6 acre estate.
Downstairs there is ample space to entertain …
… cook …
… and even play games.
It also has a den, a home gym, and what it describes as a “pajama lounge.”
The master bedroom …
… has a standalone tub …
… and access to a private porch via a separate lounge-style room.
The property has four bedrooms in total …
… and 2.5 bathrooms.
It also has multiple large porches …
… which views over the gardens.
It has a half-size basketball court and a large pool, with views over the beach.
The property has a private entrance to the beach, too.
The smaller property is located next door.
It has three bedrooms …
… including a master suite …
… with a private terrace.
It has three bathrooms, too.
The property also has ample living and dining space …
… with views of the surrounding greenery.
Like the larger property, it also has plenty of outdoor space to dine and relax.
Both properties have beach views.
