Take a look inside Sandra Bullock's 2 luxury homes in Tybee Island, Georgia, which have sold for $4.2 million

Sandra Bullock just sold two houses on Tybee Island, Georgia, for a combined $US4.175 million.

Both properties have sea views, and the larger has a pool, den, and games room.

Bullock sold both properties after buying them for around $US1.5 million in 2001, realtor.com reported.

The property was listed by Ruthie Lynah-Whitlow and Rachel Umbreit of Celia Dunn Sotheby’s International Realty.

Bullock has starred in films including “Miss Congeniality,” “Speed,” “Bird Box,” and “Gravity.”

The main house sits on a 1.6 acre estate.

Celia Dunn Sotheby’s International Realty

Downstairs there is ample space to entertain …

Celia Dunn Sotheby’s International Realty

… cook …

Celia Dunn Sotheby’s International Realty

… and even play games.

Celia Dunn Sotheby’s International Realty



It also has a den, a home gym, and what it describes as a “pajama lounge.”

Celia Dunn Sotheby’s International Realty

The master bedroom …

Celia Dunn Sotheby’s International Realty

… has a standalone tub …

Celia Dunn Sotheby’s International Realty

… and access to a private porch via a separate lounge-style room.

Celia Dunn Sotheby’s International Realty

The property has four bedrooms in total …

Celia Dunn Sotheby’s International Realty

… and 2.5 bathrooms.

Celia Dunn Sotheby’s International Realty



It also has multiple large porches …

Celia Dunn Sotheby’s International Realty

… which views over the gardens.

Celia Dunn Sotheby’s International Realty

It has a half-size basketball court and a large pool, with views over the beach.

Celia Dunn Sotheby’s International Realty

The property has a private entrance to the beach, too.

The smaller property is located next door.

Celia Dunn Sotheby’s International Realty

It has three bedrooms …

Celia Dunn Sotheby’s International Realty

… including a master suite …

Celia Dunn Sotheby’s International Realty

… with a private terrace.

Celia Dunn Sotheby’s International Realty



It has three bathrooms, too.

Celia Dunn Sotheby’s International Realty

The property also has ample living and dining space …

Celia Dunn Sotheby’s International Realty

… with views of the surrounding greenery.

Celia Dunn Sotheby’s International Realty

Like the larger property, it also has plenty of outdoor space to dine and relax.

Celia Dunn Sotheby’s International Realty

Both properties have beach views.

Celia Dunn Sotheby’s International Realty



