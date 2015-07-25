Sandra Bland's autopsy reveals no signs of struggle

The autopsy report of Sandra Bland has been released and shows no signs of struggle or foul play — her death has been ruled a suicide. Bland was pulled over near Prairie View, Texas on July 10 for failing to signal while changing lanes. She was arrested on charges of assaulting an officer after the incident escalated into an alternation with the white police officer. Bland was found dead in her jail cell on July 13.

