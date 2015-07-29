Texas county police release video to counter the Sandra Bland mugshot conspiracy theory

Local officials released video on July 28 of Sandra Bland arriving at Waller County Jail. The county hopes to provide more information about Bland’s arrest after she was found hanged in a jail cell days after her July 10 arrest for a minor traffic offence.

Officials said they released the videos to dispel rumours concerning her death, adding they have been under cyber attack concerning the incident.

Video courtesy or Reuters

Follow BI Video: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.