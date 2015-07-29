Officials release video of Sandra Bland's bond hearing inside Waller County Jail

Waller County officials have released video of Sandra Bland’s three days in jail. This footage shows Sandra Bland’s bond hearing and includes a phone call she placed from the booking desk. Earlier, we posted a video of her arriving at the jail and having her mugshot taken.

The county hopes to provide more information about Bland’s arrest after she was found hanged in a jail cell days after her July 10 arrest for a minor traffic offence. Local officials said they were releasing the videos to dispel rumours concerning her death, adding they have been under cyber attack concerning the incident.

Video courtesy of Reuters

