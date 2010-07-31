A Photo Of Sandra Abrams, The Woman Suing Two Hedge Funders For Blackmailing Her With Topless Photos

Until now, the only thing missing from the news that Sandra Abrams was suing two former employees of her husband’s hedge fund, Titan Capital management, for blackmailing her with the topless photos she took on her honeymoon, were the photos-in-question of Sandra.



Read the background story (and comments demanding a picture of Sandra) >>

We couldn’t find those, but we did find this pic of Russell Abrams of Titan Capital with a woman that we very much suspect is his wife, whose full name is Sandra Piedrabuena Abrams.

The picture is currently set as his facebook profile picture.

