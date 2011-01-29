The Prop Trader Exodus From Goldman Marches On And Claims A 39-Year Old Quad-Lingual

Sandor Hau

Nomura’s most recent high level hire is interesting because they nabbed a trader who had stuck with Goldman Sachs since (almost) the beginning of his career.39-year old Sandor Hau joined Goldman Sachs a year after graduating Wharton in 1995 as an analyst in the Leveraged Finance Group within the Investment Banking Division.



He went on to work in the Asian Special Situations Group in Hong Kong and the Bank Loan Group in New York. Then he got promoted again, to manage the Principal Finance business for Goldman’s Principal Strategies (GSPS) unit in the U.S. As manager, he says he lead a group focused on investing in both private equity and distressed debt.

He must be a nasty trader, because he was later promoted *again* to portfolio manager and head of the capital structure arbitrage group for the Americas within GSPS.

But – he was never promoted to partner, despite seemingly having the credentials of his colleagues who were. (Maybe that’s part of the reason he left, the Volcker rule being the obvious reason.)

As of February 14, he’ll be the Managing Director and Head of Nomura’s High Yield and Distressed Credit, Americas.

A brief snapshot of his impressive resume:

Co-founded an internet marketing services company based in Silicon Valley, HelloAsia Corp (it secured $20 million in first round funding) in 2005

On the boards of the Korean American Family Service centre and the Mirae Foundation

A term member on the Council on Foreign Relations, a NetKal fellow

An alumni mentor for Sponsors for Educational Opportunity and a mentor for Pathway

Was a Rotary Scholar at Yonsei University in South Korea

Studied at International Christian University in Tokyo, Japan and Moscow State University in Moscow, Russia

Speaks Korean, English, Japanese and the conversational German of the Amish dialect (because he grew up in Lancaster, PA)

Besides leaving Goldman to found HelloAsia with 2 other former Wall Streeters, Hau has been with the Wall Street firm through the long haul.

As for his personal life, he married Eleanore Kim in 2009.

