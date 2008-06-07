SanDisk Shuts Down Would-Be iTunes Competitor Fanfare/TakeTV

That was fast; seven months from press release to vapor, to be exact. SanDisk (CP) killed its PC-to-TV device, TakeTV, along with its iTunes-like content portal, Fanfare, just seven months after introducing them. The sad part is apparently this happened on May 15th and no one noticed until Chris Albrecht at NewTeeVee made a call to the company.

When it was introduced, TakeTV/Fanfare was pitched as a clever, low-tech workaround for the Web-to-TV problem: download digital video to a USB device, carry it over to the TV and–presto!–digital video on your TV.

It was rolled out about the time NBC was in its deathmatch with Apple (AAPL) over pricing for TV shows on iTunes. NBC eagerly inked a content deal with them in December and NBC U president of digital distribution JB Perrette said “Fanfare is going to be like an iTunes store for us.” So much for that.

The problem was Fanfare didn’t get much content aside from NBC and CBS. And after that last flurry with NBC, we didn’t hear much about TakeTV/Fanfare, which probably sums up what happened to it–ok idea, plenty of great press, and simply no interest from the public.

