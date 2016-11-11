SANDERS: Trump tapped into 'a simple truth' about Americans

David McNew/Getty Images Bernie Sanders addresses supporters in Santa Monica on primary night.

In the wake of Hillary Clinton’s loss, Bernie Sanders is calling for an overhaul of the Democratic Party that can appeal to working-class voters.

In a Facebook post published on Thursday, Sanders addressed the loss the Democratic Party suffered with voters in states like Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Ohio that Donald Trump successfully courted away from Clinton.

“The simple truth — and Mr. Trump tapped into this — is that millions of Americans are working longer hours for lower wages, they’re worried to death about the future for their children and they want an economy that works for all of us, not just the 1 per cent,” the statement read.

“The Democratic Party has got to make it very clear that it is the party of working people in 50 states in this country, not just in New York and California. We’ve got a lot of work to do,” Sanders continued.

Trump’s stunning victory fuelled speculation that the Democratic Party would be undergoing a dramatic

self-examination to understand the results of this year’s presidential election.

In an interview with CNN, Sanders reiterated that the Democratic Party did not do enough to appeal to voters in economically constrained rural areas of the US and must work to gain their trust in the future.

“People are angry. They have a right to be angry, but we have got to channel that anger against people who caused the decline of the middle class and so many people living in poverty — not take it out on our neighbours who are Muslim, or Latino or women,” Sanders said.

In a Tweet on Thursday, Sanders also vowed to oppose any inflammatory rhetoric Trump may use during his presidency.

“If Donald Trump takes people’s anger and turns it against Muslims, Hispanics, African-Americans and women, we will be his worst nightmare,” Sanders wrote.

