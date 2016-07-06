Bernie Sanders supporters are outraged over the FBI's decision on Hillary Clinton's emails

Mark Abadi

Bernie Sanders may be keeping silent on Hillary Clinton’s email scandal, but his supporters certainly aren’t.

FBI Director James Comey announced on Tuesday that the agency would not recommend criminal charges against Clinton for her use of a private email server as Secretary of State.

Comey’s announcement immediately provoked the fury of Sanders supporters on Twitter: 

 

 

CNN compiled tweets from some of Sanders’ most vocal supporters, including some famous figures:

 

 

A representative for the Sanders campaign reportedly said Sanders will not suspend his campaign in the wake of Comey’s announcement.

As of Tuesday evening, the Vermont senator did not personally address the FBI’s announcement.

NOW WATCH: Clinton raised 5 times as much money as Trump in May — here’s a breakdown of their funds

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.