Bernie Sanders supporters are outraged over the FBI's decision on Hillary Clinton's emails

Bernie Sanders may be keeping silent on Hillary Clinton’s email scandal, but his supporters certainly aren’t.

FBI Director James Comey announced on Tuesday that the agency would not recommend criminal charges against Clinton for her use of a private email server as Secretary of State.

Comey’s announcement immediately provoked the fury of Sanders supporters on Twitter:

After hearing #Comey statement: ALL AMERICANS-regardless of party- should be outraged @FBI are NOT recommending indictment#ClintonAffluenza

— PositiveTrifecta (@KristianneMrsC) July 5, 2016

You know who is NOT in a trial for fraud or was under @FBI investigation, the most honest candidate for @POTUS #Bernie Sanders #FeelTheBern

— Arabs For Bernie (@ArabsForBernie) July 5, 2016

Undisclosed source is telling me today’s events were expected because it was widely known Clinton had one of these. pic.twitter.com/ZVAv2EzlFQ

— Michael Salamone (@MichaelSalamone) July 5, 2016

CNN compiled tweets from some of Sanders’ most vocal supporters, including some famous figures:

We’re in trouble.

— Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) July 5, 2016

Retweet if the Democratic Party is dead to you

— #BERNIEFACTS (@Bernie_Facts) July 5, 2016

I guess if you are rich and have political power like @HillaryClinton not even the FBI can touch you ???? #BernieOrBust #StillSanders

— Nate Summers (@Cable90) July 5, 2016

A representative for the Sanders campaign reportedly said Sanders will not suspend his campaign in the wake of Comey’s announcement.

As of Tuesday evening, the Vermont senator did not personally address the FBI’s announcement.

