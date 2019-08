During a CNN debate over the future of the Affordable Care Act (ACA), also known as Obamacare, Bernie Sanders asked Ted Cruz if healthcare should be a right for all Americans. Republicans are currently working to repeal the ACA, but this could lead to millions of people being uninsured.

