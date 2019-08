Bernie Sanders halted his campaign event in New Hampshire to help a man who fainted on the side of the stage. The unidentified man was eventually able to stand and walk out of the room.

Story and editing by Alana Yzola

Follow INSIDER on Facebook

Follow INSIDER on YouTube

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.