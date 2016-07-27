Sanders delegates occupy media tents at Democratic National Convention

Josh Barro/Business Insider Bernie Sanders delegates occupy media tents at the Democratic Convention in Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA — Shortly after the Democratic National Convention officially nominated Hillary Clinton for president, dozens of delegates loyal to Bernie Sanders streamed out of the Wells Fargo Center and into one of the tents outside that serves as a press filing center for the convention.

Many of the delegates are engaged in a “silent protest,” with gags or tape over their mouths. Others are giving press interviews about their dissatisfaction.

This presented a significant contrast to the mood of comity inside the arena, where Sen. Sanders moved to name Clinton as the party’s nominee, to cheers from both his supporters and hers. Unlike on Monday, there was no significant booing at mentions of Clinton’s name.

In total, Clinton received the support of 2,838 delegates, to 1,843 for Sanders.

Police closed off press access to the press tents, which are ordinarily supposed to be closed to delegates, in an effort to keep protesting delegates outside.

