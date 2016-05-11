A sand artist developed a dramatic way to unveil his artwork

They way that artist Tim Bengel creates art is just as amazing as the final results. The German artist uses sand to draw complex designs on a sticky canvas, but you can’t quite tell what he’s made until right at the end. That’s when he dumps off all the extra sand, and his finished pieces appear like magic.

Bengel uses a very, very slowly drying adhesive to get his sand to stick and allow him time to work.

After spending weeks “drawing” his design by carefully placing grains of black sand and occasionally gold onto the sticky canvas, he fills up the blank space with white sand. The whole piece looks like an indistinct mess until he lifts it up. Then, in an instant, all the excess sand cascades off of the canvas, leaving behind an immaculate, detailed work of art.

“The last work step at my artworks have this “wow-effect,'” Bengel explained.

Written by James Grebey and produced by Stephen Parkhurst

Follow INSIDER design on Facebook

Follow INSIDER on YouTube

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.