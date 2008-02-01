Another Web-To-Cable Jump: "Sanctuary" To Run On Sci Fi

Yet another web series is making the jump to TV. The Hollywood Reporter says NBC U’s Sci Fi cable network has ordered 13 episodes of “Sanctuary”, which will be based on an Internet video series of the same name. But this isn’t a case where Hollywood is taking a flyer on a group of amateurs making videos in their garage: “Sanctuary” is produced by the team that created “Stargate SG-1,” Sci Fi’s cult hit.

There are some meaningless “firsts” surrounding the deal — Sanctuary is supposedly the first Web video series shot in high-def, and the TV show will be the first shot almost entirely on greenscreen, like the movies “300” and “Sin City.” What’s really important: The Web is becoming a proving ground for new TV shows. NBC will start airing “Quarterlife”, first aired on News Corp.’s MySpace, on Feb. 26.

THR says because of Sci Fi’s ties to “Sanctuary”‘s team, the show has always been discussed as a TV prospect. And the show’s site, where it sold episodes for up to $2.49 a pop, says the same thing: “‘Sanctuary’ is designed to be a multi-format series, that may be available on Television and DVD in the near future.”

