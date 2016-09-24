Bank of America has officially crowned one of the most senior women in finance

It’s official: Sanaz Zaimi is now the sole head of fixed income, currency and commodity (FICC) sales at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

Zaimi took that job on an interim basis in March, when her cohead Bryan Weadock went on leave. On Friday September 23, Tom Montag, chief operating officer at the bank, said that he would not be returning.

That means Zaimi is now undisputably the sole head, while Karen Fang, a rising star, is head of Americas FICC sales.

“Please join me in thanking Bryan for his years of service and in wishing him the very best in the future as well as congratulating Sanaz and Karen,” Montag said in the memo.

A former Goldman Sachs banker, like Montag and Fang, Zaimi grew up in the wake of Iran’s 1979 revolution. She made

the move to Bank of America in 2009, and the London-based executive has appeared on multiple power lists in the UK published by the likes of the Evening Standard and Financial News.

She is also a part of a formidable finance family. One brother, Hossein, is head of trading in Asia Pacific at HSBC, while another brother, Alireza, also works at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

Her position as head of FICC sales at Bank of America Merrill Lynch makes her one of the most senior women in sales and trading anywhere in the world. The US bank ranked joint third for FICC revenues in the first half, according to Coalition, behind JPMorgan and Citigroup and equal with Goldman Sachs.

