Rihanna's newest BFF is using Instagram to change the way women see themselves



When Tech Insider put together a list of the 50 best people on the internet right now, we unanimously voted for a woman named Sanam to be in the top spot.

Named as a “brown girl Cinderella” by Vice, Sanam’s modern fairy tale began with Instagram when a selfie caught the eye of popstar Rihanna. Sanam was quickly whisked away to a music video set — you can read the full story here.



Sanam’s approach to Instagram — a blend of blasé and brash — has helped catapult the Desi woman into the spotlight.

And the 25-year-old isn’t letting it go to waste. Sanam is using her newfound fame and 80,000 followers to address struggles of self-worth faced by women of colour.

Take a look at how Sanam’s recent opportunities have expanded her already booming voice.

Sanam is now writing a bi-monthly beauty column for Refinery29. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/6gbQi1Lkxx/embed/ Width: 658px Her first article focused on the ways makeup has helped transform her life. 'I really enjoy doing it,' Sanam told Tech Insider. 'Honestly all I've ever wanted to do in my life is help other women. This is a really nice platform to be able to do that.' Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/7G1nvark1O/embed/ Width: 658px Sanam says the trick to gaining confidence is 'investing in self-love.' Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/znm2GbLk2G/embed/ Width: 658px But Sanam understands it's not always easy. 'Like most girls my age,' she writes, 'especially girls of colour, I grew up hating everything about myself before I even started junior high.' She told us she no longer shies away from her true self. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/6VhR89rk_s/embed/ Width: 658px With her newfound fame, Sanam has been using her reach on social media to 'find other women who were focused on investing in self-love and self-care,' Sanam explained in her column. She has over 80,000 followers on Instagram. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/0qn8K0rkwP/embed/ Width: 658px And she knows not all 80,000 of those followers are fans. 'I've always had the same type of people following me,' Sanam told TI. 'People who really really love me, or really really hate me.' She says she has her notifications turned off. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/3A5ErqrkwV/embed/ Width: 658px Sanam's beauty column addressed her unshaven armpits -- a source of controversy in the comments under some of her photos. To that, she simply says: 'In 2015 ... I'm still expected to be humble and shave my armpits to appease boring, terribly dressed men on Instagram.' Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/vAC9G_rk-A/embed/ Width: 658px Most importantly, Sanam doesn't preach perfection. Her Instagram account is peppered with bad mornings and rough days. She, like the women who admire her, is human. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/57uph_rk8q/embed/ Width: 658px But she's determined to use social media as a platform for speaking to women who are experiencing similar struggles with confidence. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/6RRO6wrk3_/embed/ Width: 658px At the end of the day, Sanam is un-apologetically narcissistic, brazenly feminist, and open about her experience as a woman of colour. And that's the attitude that led to Rihanna casting her in a music video. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/7edcx2rk5a/embed/ Width: 658px The two keep in touch, as well. 'Besides the fact that she's Rihanna, she's totally the type of person I'd want to be friends with anyways,' Sanam told TI. 'So it's cool that the feeling is mutual.'

