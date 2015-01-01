Here's What It's Like In The Most Dangerous City In The World

In San Pedro Sula, Honduras last year, 187 were murdered for every 100,000 people.

That tragic statistic makes the city the most violent in the world.

The statistic is even more startling when you compare it to Detroit, Michigan, the most dangerous city in the US, which had roughly 48 homicides per 100,000 people last year.

Gangs, drugs, and poverty plague every day in the South American city of San Pedro Sula. These images show how brutal life there can be.

