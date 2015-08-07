Outgoing Dole Food Company president asks $25 million for San Juan Island dream home

As he readies for retirement, outgoing Dole Food Company president and COO Michael Carter has listed his island estate for
$US25 million.
The almost-20,000-square-foot, five-bedroom mansion on the exclusive San Juan Island in the San Juan Archipelago in Washington state was built by Carter in the late 1990s. Named “Eagle’s Nest,” it sits on 21 acres of pristine seaside land.
Carter and his family have only lived in the mansion since 2013, according to Curbed. They will now live full-time at their golf resort mansion in Lake Sherwood, California.
Windermere Real Estate has the listing. Keep scrolling for an inside-out tour.
Eagle's Nest is protected by a gate, but San Juan Island is already pretty private. Though 55 square miles, it only has about 6,000 residents.
Source: 2000 Census.
Sandwiched between Canada and the US, San Juan Island is equidistant between Seattle and Vancouver, British Columbia.
As you enter, everything looks brand new. In fact, the 16-year-old mansion was only finished in 2013.
Carter lived in the 1,000-square-foot guest house for 11 years while the main house was being built. Note the fountain, which was made by a local sculptor and is a replica of the La Fontaine de la Place d'Albertas in France.
