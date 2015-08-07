Outgoing Dole Food Company president asks $25 million for San Juan Island dream home

As he readies for retirement, outgoing Dole Food Company president and COO Michael Carter has listed his island estate for

$US25 million.

The almost-20,000-square-foot, five-bedroom mansion on the exclusive San Juan Island in the San Juan Archipelago in Washington state was built by Carter in the late 1990s. Named “Eagle’s Nest,” it sits on 21 acres of pristine seaside land.

Carter and his family have only lived in the mansion since 2013, according to Curbed. They will now live full-time at their golf resort mansion in Lake Sherwood, California.

Windermere Real Estate has the listing. Keep scrolling for an inside-out tour.

Eagle's Nest is protected by a gate, but San Juan Island is already pretty private. Though 55 square miles, it only has about 6,000 residents. Windmere Real Estate Source: 2000 Census. Sandwiched between Canada and the US, San Juan Island is equidistant between Seattle and Vancouver, British Columbia. Google Maps Screenshot The mansion measures a massive 19,676 square feet. Windmere Real Estate As you enter, everything looks brand new. In fact, the 16-year-old mansion was only finished in 2013. Windmere Real Estate Inside, beamed ceilings and tons of windows make way for beautiful natural light. Windmere Real Estate This free-standing staircase is completely breathtaking. Windmere Real Estate The two-story living room has an ample stone fireplace. Windmere Real Estate The kitchen is huge, with recessed lighting, custom cabinetry, and space for a large dinner table. Windmere Real Estate An exquisite chandelier hangs over the formal dining room table. Windmere Real Estate There's also a ballroom for large-scale entertaining... Windmere Real Estate ...and a movie theatre for smaller gatherings. Windmere Real Estate Don't forget the wine room... Windmere Real Estate ...pool room... Windmere Real Estate ...and game room, complete with full bar. Windmere Real Estate Covered in wood paneling, the office has a Restoration Hardware vibe. Windmere Real Estate The master bedroom features a cathedral ceiling and recessed wall of windows. Windmere Real Estate The master bathroom is huge, with a lengthy tub and spacious walk-in shower. Windmere Real Estate This guest room is considerably smaller than the master suite, but still looks lavish. Windmere Real Estate Meanwhile, this guest room is nearly as big as the master bedroom. Windmere Real Estate Over 4,000 square feet of terraces surround the house. Windmere Real Estate Each terrace has views spanning 230 degrees of mountain and harbour vistas. Windmere Real Estate Down a staircase, a pool waits. Windmere Real Estate Carter lived in the 1,000-square-foot guest house for 11 years while the main house was being built. Note the fountain, which was made by a local sculptor and is a replica of the La Fontaine de la Place d'Albertas in France. Windmere Real Estate Source: Curbed Looks like a pretty great place to retire to us. Windmere Real Estate

