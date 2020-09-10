An eerie orange sky has blanketed San Francisco and residents are comparing it to 'Blade Runner' and post-apocalyptic films

Eric Risberg/AP San Francisco sky.

The sky over San Francisco was remarkably dark and orange on Wednesday.

Scientists say the colour comes from smoke particles from wildfires across the state.

San Francisco residents took to social media to share the sky, comparing it to sci-fi films like “Blade Runner.”

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

As California experiences one of its most severe wildfire seasons on record, the sky in San Francisco turned an ominous orange colour on Wednesday.

“We are living in a world that has been influenced by global warming, and we’re feeling the impacts,” Noah Diffenbaugh, a professor at Stanford’s School of Earth, Energy, and Environmental Sciences, said, explaining the causes and context of this unusual weather event. He told Business Insider that his research group recently found that the frequency of extreme wildfire weather in California has doubled over the last 40 years.

It's noon in San Francisco. pic.twitter.com/id1qZ7rfr3 — Jared Petty (@pettycommajared) September 9, 2020

10:30am skies over Nob Hill in San Francisco.

Stay safe everyone! pic.twitter.com/H4pLL6XSco — Zneha (@mithrilmaker) September 9, 2020

Long term warming, the temperature’s effect on the dryness of vegetation, and the ignition of strong winds lead to these extreme fires. The wind is also responsible for sending smoke towards San Francisco. The combined smoke flumes from fires around California have blanketed the Pacific coast, blocking sunlight and causing the eerie orange sky.

It looks like 5am on Mars pic.twitter.com/Peb1AWeZ4S — Emily Dreyfuss (@EmilyDreyfuss) September 9, 2020

Local news channel KRON4 reported that smoke particles can scatter sunlight in a way that it appears reddish-orange as they settle in the air.

Eric Risberg/AP

Residents posted photos and videos of the unsettling horizon on social media.

Driving across the Golden Gate Bridge at 9:20 IN THE MORNING. pic.twitter.com/nyiY0vWxf5 — Liz Kreutz (@ABCLiz) September 9, 2020

Hard to take a photo and show how orange the sky is this morning in the Bay Area pic.twitter.com/CjT20qb7bg — Sam Houston (@samhouston) September 9, 2020

Many found the sky scary, and a few even compared it to the sci-fi “Blade Runner” movies that are set in a dystopian future Los Angeles.

left: san francisco/bay area rn right: blade runner 2049 pic.twitter.com/52JPRuHIBU — anaïs (@anaisisdrawing) September 9, 2020

Forest fires have gone fully Blade Runner this morning #SanFrancisco pic.twitter.com/Qp9hgdLVvk — gιℓєѕ (@Gi1es) September 9, 2020

Several people, including Bloomberg reporter Sarah Frier, noted that they had to manually turn off colour-correcting camera features to capture the view.

Ok, used an app to turn off the iPhone color correction. Here’s what it really looks like out there in San Francisco, at 10 in the morning. (It’s getting darker) pic.twitter.com/v8TKcBH1t3 — Sarah Frier (@sarahfrier) September 9, 2020

Diffenbaugh emphasised that that wildfires result from a confluence of conditions, and warming global temperatures are just one factor that people can consider in disaster prevention. He warned that with temperatures projected to increase three to five degrees by the end of the century, there will likely be fewer resources to fight many fires burning simultaneously.

People across the Bay Area have woken to a surreal scene: smoke from wildland fires across the state have blown in, painting the sky shades of orange. Salesforce Tower is barely visible and the Coca-Cola sign still shines bright as the sun tries to pierce through.#SanFrancisco pic.twitter.com/mHzdkszxLX — Jungho Kim / 김정호 (@jkimphoto) September 9, 2020

Surfers at Ocean Beach in San Francisco today around noon under an #orangesky due to smoke from wildfires in Northern California and Oregon. @KQEDnews #BayAreaFires #Surfing #OceanBeach pic.twitter.com/NMqM2wNae7 — Beth LaBerge (@bethlaberge) September 9, 2020

noon in San Francisco, today never seen anything like this in my entire life pic.twitter.com/yh2ALP0XYb — brian chorski (@brianchorski) September 9, 2020

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.