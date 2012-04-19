San Francisco's Newest Accelerator Will Tackle This $172 Billion Market

Ron Conway

Photo: Flickr/TechCrunch

There’s a new accelerator in a town. This one wants to transform the $172 billion government IT market into something less bureaucratic.It’s called the Code For America Accelerator and it opened for applications on Tuesday. It will offer the startups it accepts four months of mentoring and a $25K grant, no strings attached. Plus office space in San Francisco — which is a real find these days.



This is part of a bigger Code For America organisation. It wants to change the world by changing how the government uses tech. Its does stuff like train young Web programmers, match them cities. It offers cities cool software it built for them, such as a tool for finding vacant buildings and one for creating hyper-local news sites.

Code For America is backed by some heavy hitters. Google has dropped $1.5 million into it. Other funders include the Knight Foundation, O’Reilly and Microsoft.

The accelerator program features some decent advisory talent, too, such as “super angel” Ron Conway, Caterina Fake, best known for co-founding Flickr, and Aneesh Chopra, former CTO for the White House.

If you are a patriot and an entrepreneur this could be for you. The deadline for applications is June 1, 2012.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.