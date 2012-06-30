The 5 Best Pizza Places In San Francisco

Photo: Flickr/chiarezza.dolce
With its access to fresh, high-quality ingredients and its devotion to food, San Francisco is home to some amazing pizzerias.From thin-crust to Neapolitan-style pizza, the pizza options in the Bay Area are varied and plentiful.
In honour of Pizza Week, our friends at Zagat have rounded up the top five pizza joints in San Francisco.
Did your favourite spot make the list?
Zagat ranks restaurants on a 30-point scale based on food, decór, and service. Ratings of 26 to 30 are considered “extraordinary to perfection,” according to the company.
Zagat Food Score: 25
The crispy thin-crust pizzas at Pizzetta 211 are loaded with fresh artisanal ingredients like wild arugula, fresh tomatoes, and even farm eggs.
The Outer Richmond venue is tiny, the wait is long, and the staffers have a 'too cool' attitude, but pie aficionados say that it's worth it.
2406 California St. and 3611 18th St.
Zagat Food Score: 25
At Pizzeria Delfina, California meets Naples in the form of the fresh yet authentic thin, chewy, delicious pies topped with high-quality ingredients.
This upscale pizzeria has two locations (one in the Mission and the other in Pac Heights), but both have long lines of people who come to try the delicious pizza.
Zagat Food Score: 25
Zagat Food Score: 26
This pizzeria-meets-bakery is a worker-owned co-op in the Mission that serves excellent breads and pizzas, fresh out of the oven.
The pizza specials change every day, but they're all vegetarian. There might be a pizza with Roma tomato, goat cheese, and basil pesto or a pizza with spinach, artichokes, parsley, and Parmesan cheese.
Zagat Food Score: 26
NYC transplant and skilled pizza-maker Anthony Mangieri has been said to make the make the most 'ethereal' Neapolitan pizzas in San Francisco.
There are only five varieties of pizza on offer (all meatless), but they're all made with high-quality, fresh ingredients, like San Marzano tomatoes, buffalo mozzarella, and extra virgin olive oil.
Despite the attitude, price (pizzas start at $20) and long waits, people still flock here just to sample one of Mangieri's pizza masterpieces.
