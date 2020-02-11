A San Francisco landmass that's neighbours with Treasure Island is getting 266 new luxury homes, some priced at $3 million. Here's what the finished project will look like.

Hayes Davidson Luxury condos, some priced at $US3 million, are planned as part of a multi-billion-dollar redevelopment of Yerba Buena Island and the neighbouring Treasure Island.

Yerba Buena is an island that sits in the bay between San Francisco and Oakland.

It’s a naturally formed landmass known for an expansive wildlife ecosystem, but it’s also apart of a multi-billion-dollar redevelopment project that will transform it and the neighbouring Treasure Island into a new neighbourhood.

Here’s what it will look like when it’s complete.

Yerba Buena is a naturally formed island that sits in the bay between San Francisco and Oakland. It’s known for its brimming ecosystem of protected wildlife, its sweeping views of the water and the city, and for being a crossing point on the Bay Bridge.

But soon, the island will feature 266 luxury homes as part of a multi-billion-dollar redevelopment project that also includes Yerba Buena’s neighbour, the man-made landmass Treasure Island.

There are three clusters of housing developments planned for Yerba Buena with condos, townhomes, and flats included in the offerings.

Led by developer Wilson Meany, construction on Yerba Buena broke ground in mid-2019. Since Yerba Buena has a protected wildlife ecosystem, most of the new housing will be built on Treasure Island with 75% of Yerba Buena remaining untouched as open space. But the Yerba Buena construction has already begun, making it the first step of the master plan to transform the two islands into a new neighbourhood.

Treasure Island has a long history, including its time spent as a US Navy base and a Cold War-era nuclear-training site, which resulted in residual contamination on the island and a necessitated clean-up. Hundreds of residents have already lived on Treasure Island in the past two decades, and in late January, dozens of residents filed a class-action lawsuit against several defendants – including the San Francisco Health Department, the Treasure Island Development Authority, and engineering firm Tetra Tech – saying that officials lied to them for years regarding the full scope of the contamination on the landmass and their subsequent exposure to it.

Some of the named defendants pushed back on those claims in statements made to The San Francisco Chronicle, such as a spokesperson for the city attorney who reiterated that the island was indeed safe and denied the allegation that city officials weren’t transparent about the state of the island. The lawsuit is asking for $US2 billion to be paid in damages and for the redevelopment on the island to halt until all toxic substances are confirmed to have been removed.

But unlike its neighbour, Yerba Buena is free of a radioactive history. Asking prices for luxury homes at The Bristol, one of the condo complexes planned for the island, were recently announced. Studios will be priced at $US800,000, one-bedrooms at $US1 million, two-bedrooms at $US1.7 million, and three-bedrooms at $US3 million. They all face the East Bay while other homes face the city.

Here’s what the finished Yerba Buena Island project will look like.

The website boasts that “Yerba Buena Island is the best of San Francisco” — it’s the city “as it was meant to be lived.”

Hayes Davidson A rendering of homes with San Francisco in the distance.

Yerba Buena was San Francisco’s original name from 1835 to 1847.

The island is a naturally-formed landmass that sits between Oakland and San Francisco. The Bay Bridge crosses through it.

Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images The Bay Bridge runs through Yerba Buena Island. The East Bay is in the distance, with San Francisco in the opposite direction.

It’s neighbours with Treasure Island, a man-made landmass that will see the bulk of the 8,000 new housing units that are included in the project.

Josh Edelson/AFP via Getty Images Treasure Island is the landmass in the foreground, Yerba Buena is the smaller one right next to it.

Both islands have jointly housed residents before the redevelopment began, including formerly homeless residents and others in need of supportive housing on Treasure Island.

Hayes Davidson A rendering of the finished island project.

About 40 households were living on Yerba Buena Island until they were evicted in 2015 for the incoming redevelopment, according to The San Francisco Chronicle. Some of those residents took a cash payment and moved elsewhere, but most relocated to apartments on Treasure Island. They will eventually be housed in new buildings that are slated to be built on Treasure Island, as will most of the residents living there.



There will be 266 homes built on Yerba Buena Island.

Hayes Davidson A study inside a unit in The Flats complex.

The prices of the 124 units at The Bristol were the first to be announced. Studios are listed for $US800,000, one-bedrooms at $US1 million, two-bedrooms at $US1.7 million, and three-bedrooms at $US3 million.

Hayes Davidson A rendering of a condo-lined street on the island.

The sales at The Bristol will kick off this spring and move-ins are expected to start in mid-2021.

Hayes Davidson The courtyard outside The Bristol.

The Bristol will be a five-story apartment building, but the townhome will be another type of housing unit offered on the island.

Hayes Davidson The Courtyard Townhomes.

The townhomes will have a single-family home feel to them and are multi-story.

Hayes Davidson A rendering of a living room in a unit at the Courtyard Townhomes.

One collection of them will face the city of San Francisco.

Hayes Davidson A rendering of The Courtyard Townhomes.

The Flats include a single-story housing model, with fewer than 10 units in each building.

Hayes Davidson A rendering of a kitchen in The Flats on the island.

Prices for the Flats and Townhomes units aren’t available yet.

Hayes Davidson A living room inside a townhome.

But 27% of the housing units on both Yerba Buena Island and Treasure Island will be affordable, or below-market-rate.

Hayes Davidson A bathroom inside a townhome.

A 14,000-square-foot private Island Club will be available to residents.

Hayes Davidson A rendering of a fitness studio in the Island Club.

It will offer amenities like a sauna, a massage room, an outdoor lap pool, and a dining room.

Hayes Davidson A rendering of the community Island Club.

There will be a hilltop park near the Island Club at a central location on the island.

Hayes Davidson A rendering of condos with the city of San Francisco in the distance.

There will also be five miles of hiking and biking paths.

Hayes Davidson A rendering of a trail with the San Francisco skyline in the distance.

Future residents will also eventually have access to a ferry terminal that is planned to be built on the neighbouring Treasure Island.

Hayes Davidson A rendering of a condo complex on the island.

