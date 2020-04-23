A San Francisco fishing company that supplies some of the city's most upscale restaurants pivoted to direct-to-consumer, delivering fish to people's homes to stay afloat

Courtesy of Andi Conte Small businesses have been slammed during shut downs across the country, but San Francisco’s Water2Table has found a means to survive by switching from delivering to restaurants to people.

A San Francisco fishing company that supplies the city’s restaurants with fresh, local seafood started selling to individual residents following the city shutdown to contain the coronavirus disease.

The pivot to a direct-to-consumer model has helped the company hire back the nearly 50% of its laid-off staff and is keeping business moving during the pandemic.

The company’s survival also helps preserve a vital local protein source during a time when shuttered meat processing facilities, such as Smithfield, threaten to cut off supply to consumers.

Andi Conte has always kickstarted her workday between 2:30 a.m. and 3 a.m.

She told Business Insider that the first items on her to-do list when she arrives at her company Water2Table’s facilities in San Francisco’s Fisherman’s Wharf include unpacking fish orders and quality checks. Typically, her workdays were already long, about 10 hours.

But now they’re extending well into the evening as her and husband’s only customers, dine-in restaurants in the Bay Area, have been directed by public health officials in the region to close during a shelter-in-place order enforced during a viral outbreak.

Since their sole clientele isn’t operating, they have started selling seafood to new customers: home chefs and residents of the San Francisco Bay Area. And it’s working – they have been able to hire everyone back that was laid off as a result of the city shut down and the subsequent economic fallout. Business is sustainable at the moment, but it’s also unpredictable as the coronavirus pandemic lengthens on.

“Everything just seems a little bit more challenging these days,” Conte told Business Insider.

Here’s how the company is staying afloat after adopting a direct-to-consumer model.

Andi and her husband, Joe, started the company 10 years ago.

caption Andi and Joe Conte.

The company specialises in sourcing and purchasing from about 15 to 20 local fish-catchers.

The boats offload the product at the company’s facilities, and the orders are processed and, in normal times, would be delivered to about 100 restaurants a day. Many of them are Michelin-starred restaurants in the region, like Atelier Crenn and Lazy Bear.

Conte said she didn’t realise how niche her clientele was until the shelter-in-place order went into effect on March 17.

“Our business was gone overnight, 100%,” Conte said. “We walked into work that Monday and we had a full crew on and we had zero orders.”

They panicked, and in the first three days following the order, Conte and her husband had to lay off 50% of their staff. The most important thing was then, and still is, to keep the fishery open. So they adapted.

“We just realised we need to pivot, and we needed to pivot quickly,” Conte said. “And we did.”

They started taking online orders from people and offering menu items like halibut, black cod, clams, and more, with fillets ranging in price from $US10 to $US28 per pound. The menu rotates daily, depending entirely on the catch of the day made by local fisherpeople.

The company already had six to seven delivery trucks on hand for ferrying daily orders from the Pier 45 warehouse to restaurant partners throughout the area. They have come in handy as the team has pivoted to a direct-to-consumer model of operations. The company now delivers as far north as Calistoga, as far south as Los Gatos, and as far to the east as Livermore.

They have since been able to hire everyone back and have recaptured 60% of their business that was lost as a result of the shutdown. It’s a happier result than what is happening en masse in the food scene in the Bay Area region and across the world as many small businesses and restaurants are forced to shutter and lay off staff.

As much as it has saved the business, Conte said this new system is definitely a lot more than they’re used to.

caption A photograph of Dungeness crab is displayed at Fisherman’s Wharf on November 5, 2015, in San Francisco, California.

Typically, restaurant owners call in their daily orders by the pound, for example, 30 pounds of halibut and 20 pounds of wild king salmon. All it took was a phone call, and a delivery trip later, the restaurant had its order.

But adopting this DTC model means they have just added new customers, with multiple invoices needing to be generated.

“Now I’m working with five texts, two emails, and one phone call to confirm a $US100 order,” she said.

There’s also a question of delivery navigation. Water2Table had its fixed itinerary of stops delivering to its restaurant partners, with addresses and best routes memorized. A new challenge is figuring out where home chefs live that are ordering directly to their homes.

Not only are Bay Area residents supporting a local business, but they’re also helping protect a local food source, Conte said.

caption A fishing boat makes its way through the harbour near pier 45 April 11, 2008 in San Francisco, California.

Lifting up a local source of protein is crucial during a time when even large companies like Smithfield Foods Inc., the world’s largest pork processor, are shuttering US facilities that process meats for consumers.

“You realise the importance of what local really means because we have a steady food source that’s safe and healthy, and we can get it to your home in less than a day,” she said.

The FDA-certified Water2Table warehouse has also had to be revamped for the COVID-19 times. Workstations had to be spaced six feet apart from each other. This type of work already necessitated workers to wear masks, but mask-wearing has become even more of a must.

Conte’s mother-in-law has even chipped in, sewing masks for employees and their families.

“I worry every day about all of us staying safe,” she said.

Things may not return to normal for a while. A tentative plan detailed by California Gov. Gavin Newsom on April 14 suggested that even if restaurants do open, it won’t be like it used to be. There may be fewer tables, disposable menus, and patrons may need to have their temperature taken before they can enter.

But when normalcy can one day resume, Conte said she is definitely thinking about retaining this direct-to-consumer model in addition to rekindling business with restaurant partners.

“I won’t ever get myself in this hole again,” she said in regard to a lack of a diversified customer base.

As it is though, the company is accustomed to weathering high winds and rocky seas. They have seen years of poor weather for crab and salmon.

“This fishery is always kind of on the brink of disappearing,” she said. “And the only thing that’s keeping it alive were our local shops who are completely devoted to buying in a sustainable catch method, local hook-and-line, and making sure that they had the best quality, freshest fish.”

