Giants' World Series Run Turns Annual Loss Into $10 Million Profit

Photo: Flickr/rocor

The San Francisco Giants are a pretty good example of why it’s so important for professional sports teams to make the postseason. The Giants were set to lose between $4 million and $5 million this season, but as a result of their improbably World Series run, they’ll turn that into a $7 million-to-$10 million profit.



They’ll make some money from concession stands and memorabilia sales, but the biggest bonus comes from bumps in season ticket sales for next season.



The Giants have already added 3,500 new season subscribers to their 21,000 existing season ticket holders for 2011.

Obviously the playoffs are the most fun time of the year for fans, but for the participants, it’s all about the money.

