San Francisco tech startups are obsessed with replacing their mums

Silicon Valley entrepreneurs have millions in funding to spend on startups and maybe tackle world problems. Based on what they’re building though, it kinda looks like they just want their mum around.

As Aziz Shamim overheard and posted on Twitter, “SF tech culture is focused on solving one problem: what is my mother no longer doing for me?”

In honour of mother’s day, we took a look at how some San Francisco-based startups are trying to fill the void of everything their mums used to do for them.

(Dads, you rock too.)

Mum, can I have a ride to the mall? Just download and tap away for any of these car services to come to your door. Uber, Lyft and Sidecar are all SF-based. You can always get in a taxi too if you hail it on Flywheel. Mum, does this look good on me? Let stylists choose for you instead (and depending on your mum's fashionista sensibilities, that might be an upgrade). SF-based Le Tote sends you clothing and accessories picked out by a personal stylist in a Netflix-esque subscription service every month. Mum, can you get me ____? Everything we used to ask our mums for -- from a new bottle of shampoo to a cupcake from our favourite store five miles away that we drooled over -- can be handled by startups now. Postmates offers on-demand delivery of pretty much anything, and that even includes Chipotle. For everything else, there is Magic -- the startup. You just chat with it via text, whether you need to book a flight or just order food, and it will take care of you. Mum, I'm bored! Pinterest may have been invented in San Francisco specifically as a cure for this. Otherwise there are content-saving sites like Pocket or magazines like Flipboard. Or just go back to your iPhone apps where many other startups will try to entertain you. Mum, have you packed my suitcase? If you were used to your mum doing even this for you, then have no fear. Dufl acts as a luxury travel valet and will ship your suitcase full of clothes to meet you at any hotel. You have to have enough clothes and be comfortable wearing the same thing on every business trip, of course, but at least it will save you the trouble of packing and hauling a suitcase on each leg of the journey.

