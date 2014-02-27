Forget Salaries -- Check Out The Amazing Perks San Francisco Tech Workers Are Getting

It seems that tech companies in San Francisco are no longer settling for just offering their employees breakroom snacks and discounts on gym memberships.
According to a survey of the city’s largest tech companies in the San Francisco Business Journal, employees are getting sneakers, on-site haircuts and paid time off to go volunteer.
Here are some of the coolest perks, according to the survey of 115 companies:
Dropbox: On-site haircuts; complete music studio equipped with drums, piano, amplifiers, etc.; board game nights; ping pong; console gaming rooms; DDR (yep, a real machine); Starcraft; pool.
StubHub: Free ticket raffles for sporting events, concerts and theatre events in the local area.
DocuSign: A “tranquility room” with soft lighting and water fountain for mothers or people who want to chill out; Nerf guns.
Taulia Inc.: Brand-new pair of orange sneakers on two-year anniversary.
SoundCloud: Global exchange program — employees have opportunity to live and work from another office for a quarter (offices include Berlin, London, NYC, San Francisco and Sofia, Bulgaria).
Piston Cloud Computing: A beautiful, awesome hat of your choosing (bowler, fedora, panama) that is adorned via a hatting ceremony.
