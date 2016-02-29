San Francisco still owes Steve Jobs $174 after he overpaid his parking tickets

Residents in San Francisco might finally have something in common with the late genius Steve Jobs: parking tickets.

Except in the case of the always exceptional Jobs, he actually overpaid on his parking tickets, and San Francisco is now looking to refund him.

The city is trying to repay more than $6.1 million collected in excess on 200,000 tickets collected during a 17-year period from January 1, 1995, and June 30, 2012. Some people sent in more than the amount due, while others paid twice, a spokesperson told The Register, which first spotted Jobs’ name on the list.

In the former Apple CEO’s case, the refund for four overpaid tickets comes to $174.

He’s not alone on the list, though. Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff gets $94 while PayPal cofounder Peter Thiel is owed $170 for two tickets.

Uber CEO Travis Kalanick far surpasses some of the noticeable tech execs we found on the list. He overpaid the city by $510 for his four tickets. His high parking tickets have never been cited as part of the founding history of Uber, but we can see that he might be frustrated having to drive his own car around based on the amount he overpaid alone.

While the SF Metro Transit Authority doesn’t clarify if you have to be alive to receive the returns, there is a strict deadline of March 3, 2016 to claim your refund. Otherwise, the money goes back to the city coffers where it’s already been sitting for up to 21 years.

