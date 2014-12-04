Check Out The Massive Sinkhole Tearing Apart A Street In San Francisco

Lisa Eadicicco

A massive 30-by-20 foot sinkhole tore apart a street in the Bay Area of San Francisco on Wednesday, according to a CBS local San Francisco affiliate.

The sinkhole, caused by heavy overnight rain, sits at the intersection of Lake Street and Sixth Avenue.

Jean Walsh, a spokesperson for the San Francisco Public Utilities Commission, told CBS that sand had eroded around an underground water main pipe at the intersection. As a result, the pipe collapsed, causing rocks and sand to erode.

This isn’t a first-time experience for Lake Street residents — in May 2013, an enormous 22-foot sinkhole opened up on Lake Street and 2nd Ave.

San Francisco residents and news outlets have been tweeting photos of the sinkhole all day:

