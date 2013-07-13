Two Dead After Gunman Opens Fire In A San Francisco Store

Paul Szoldra
San Francisco

Two people were killed Friday afternoon after a man opened fire inside a jewelry store, NBC reports.

Police officers responded to a trouble call when the shooting occurred at around 2:30 p.m. in the area of 7th and Brannan streets.

Authorities still believe the gunman may be inside the building, and a shelter in place has been ordered.

Here’s a live feed:




More to come…

