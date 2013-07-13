Two Dead After Gunman Opens Fire In A San Francisco Store

Two people were killed Friday afternoon after a man opened fire inside a jewelry store, NBC reports.



Police officers responded to a trouble call when the shooting occurred at around 2:30 p.m. in the area of 7th and Brannan streets.

Authorities still believe the gunman may be inside the building, and a shelter in place has been ordered.

Here’s a live feed:







View more videos at: http://nbcbayarea.com.

More to come…

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.