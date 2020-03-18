Photos show what San Francisco looked like the day before residents were ordered to 'shelter in place' for 3 weeks to contain the coronavirus

Katie Canales/Business Insider San Francisco’s Market Street.

As of 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, the San Francisco Bay Area is under a three-week “shelter-in-place” order in an effort to contain the coronavirus.

The region’s estimated 6.7 million people are directed to stay indoors as much as possible and can leave only for essential needs, like grocery shopping.

Bars, entertainment venues, and nightclubs are closed, and restaurants can offer only takeout food.

Some San Francisco businesses were already closed the day before the order went into effect, with notices posted on the front windows of bars, restaurants, and even the city’s famous City Lights bookstore.

The coronavirus disease has become top of mind for millions around the world.

It has spread to 145 countries, infected at least 190,000 people, and killed 7,500. The World Health Organisation declared the virus a pandemic on March 11, and it could take at least a year to find a vaccine that works.

For those in the San Francisco Bay Area, the reality of the virus’ impact just became starker.

As of 12:01 am Tuesday, San Francisco is one of many Bay Area cities placed under a shelter in place order to prevent human contact as a means to stifle the spread of the coronavirus.

To be clear, the order is not a full lockdown, such as what both Italy and France, among other countries, have enacted within their borders. People in 6 Bay Area counties are being directed to stay inside and avoid contact with others as much as possible for 3 weeks. Law enforcement is being asked to “ensure compliance” with the order.

But the repercussions mean that restaurants and bars are shuttering for the duration of the order, and the city streets will eventually mostly clear out, save for the city’s first responders and others that perform essential services.

Business Insider stepped out into the city Monday evening, just hours before the order went into effect. We saw businesses already closed, with notices hung on their doors and windows, lines formed just to enter grocery stores, and people lugging last-minute supplies and items from their offices back to their homes to gear up for the 3-week shut-in.

It was sunny in San Francisco on the day that city leaders in the Bay Area announced that 6.7 million residents would be placed under a ‘shelter in place’ order.

Katie Canales/Business Insider The Transamerica Building stands opposite Salesforce Tower.

The order directs residents to stay inside their homes for 3 weeks to help stifle the spread of the coronavirus disease, which has infected at least 40 in San Francisco.

Katie Canales/Business Insider Pedestrians walk with the Twitter building in the distance.

Source: San Francisco Examiner

People will still be allowed to go out for a walk, a run, a hike, or to let their pet go to the bathroom, as long as they keep 6 feet between themselves and others.

Katie Canales/Business Insider A person looks on as their dog goes to the bathroom in Civic Centre.

And people will still be allowed to go grocery shopping, though that didn’t stop residents from rushing to a nearby Trader Joe’s, Safeway, and other stores.

Katie Canales/Business Insider A Nob Hill Trader Joe’s.

There was a line just to get into this Trader Joe’s in the city’s Lower Nob Hill neighbourhood when we visited Monday.

Katie Canales/Business Insider A Nob Hill Trader Joe’s.

It was the same scene at Trader Joe’s on Fourth Street near the Financial District.

Katie Canales/Business Insider A line formed outside the Trader Joe’s with passerby in the foreground.

What people won’t be allowed to do is visit the hair or nail salon.

Katie Canales/Business Insider A hair salon near the Tenderloin.

Gyms and fitness studios are also closed.

Katie Canales/Business Insider A FitnessSF sign is seen at the Salesforce Transit Centre.

All nonessential travel via bike, car, public transit, scooter, or foot is banned.

Katie Canales/Business Insider A man bikes down Market Street.

All entertainment venues are shut down until April 7.

Katie Canales/Business Insider The Orpheum Theatre.

The award-winning musical “Hamilton” shows at the city’s Orpheum Theatre. A sign posted in the entryway beyond a gate indicated it was cancelled through April 30.

Katie Canales/Business Insider The Orpheum Theatre.

The city’s Bill Graham Civic Auditorium had already been closed when the city banned non-essential events held in city-owned facilities on March 7.

Katie Canales/Business Insider The marquee read, ‘Stay safe and healthy back soon!’

Source: Business Insider

Public transit will remain open for essential travel.

Katie Canales/Business Insider The Embarcadero BART station.

Hardware stores are one of the only businesses that are allowed to stay open throughout the 3-week order.

Katie Canales/Business Insider A hardware store on California Street.

Restaurants can only stay open if they provide takeout food — customers are not allowed to dine in.

Katie Canales/Business Insider A sign on a restaurant window in Nob Hill.

A sign was posted on the door of a Starbucks in FiDi stating that the store was only open for “grab-and-go.”

Katie Canales/Business Insider

Cannabis dispensaries are also closed for the order. A line had formed outside this one at about 4 p.m. on Monday with patrons wanting to get in before it was too late.

Katie Canales/Business Insider A dispensary on California Street.

Source: Business Insider, The San Francisco Chronicle

Other shuttered businesses included North Beach’s iconic City Lights Bookstore. A notice hung on the window that included an excerpt from a Lawrence Ferlinghetti poem.

Katie Canales/Business Insider City Lights Bookstore on Columbus Avenue is closed.

Perhaps the city’s bars may be among what will be hit the hardest.

Katie Canales/Business Insider Vesuvio in North Beach is open from 8 a.m. to 2 a.m. usually. It was closed when we visited at 5:30 p.m.

All bars and nightclubs are being ordered to close for 3 weeks.

Katie Canales/Business Insider Harrington’s Bar and Grill in the Financial District.

“Closed until governor lifts it” was written on a menu or brochure that was taped to the front door of Harrington’s, a bar in the Financial District.

Katie Canales/Business Insider Harrington’s Bar and Grill in the Financial District.

The city’s slew of pubs would have been gearing up for St. Patrick’s Day festivities. Instead, holiday paraphernalia hung with bar stools stacked on top of tables inside.

Katie Canales/Business Insider The Royal Exchange in the Financial District.

Kells in the city’s North Beach District is also a popular St. Patrick’s Day destination.

Katie Canales/Business Insider Kells Irish Restaurant and Pub.

A sign was taped to the window indicating that the bar and restaurant was closed. It read: “Trying to do our part!”

Katie Canales/Business Insider Kells Irish Restaurant and Pub.

Eventually, we reached the city’s hub of tech offices near the “East Cut” neighbourhood. It was nearly desolate.

Katie Canales/Business Insider Mission and Second Streets.

But this part of town had been cleared out for a while now, for the most part.

Katie Canales/Business Insider A plaza outside Salesforce Tower.

Tech companies, like LinkedIn, have been increasingly migrating their workforces to remote work in the weeks leading up to the shelter in place.

Katie Canales/Business Insider LinkedIn’s black, boxy building.

It’s an adjustment that many are having to make across the country, turning in-person brainstorms into virtual meetings.

Katie Canales/Business Insider A bus emblazoned with an ad for video conferencing company Zoom is seen on Second Street.

When Salesforce instituted a mandatory work from home policy for its employees, that meant that a whopping 10,000 workers stopped coming into the district every day.

Katie Canales/Business Insider The Salesforce Tower.

Source: The San Francisco Chronicle

Salesforce is the city’s largest private employer.

Katie Canales/Business Insider The tower’s high-rise neighbours.

Source: The San Francisco Chronicle

Google recommended that its hundreds of thousands of employees worldwide, including in San Francisco, work from home earlier in March, long before a shelter-in-place was ordered.

Katie Canales/Business Insider An ad for Google Cloud near Union Square.

Source: Business Insider

Further down Market Street is Twitter’s headquarters. The social networking giant made working from home mandatory for its employees on March 12.

Katie Canales/Business Insider The Twitter building on Market Street.

Source: Business Insider

Much of the city will come to a standstill until April 7.

Katie Canales/Business Insider The Ferry Building sits in the distance up Market Street.

The city’s estimated 883,000 residents will adapt over the coming weeks to a new daily rhythm.

Katie Canales/Business Insider The Bay Bridge is seen with Broadway stretching out in the foreground.

Source: US Census

