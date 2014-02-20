This Flyer Of San Francisco Rent Prices Will Make You Whimper

Ever since the U.S. housing market bubble busted and bottomed, San Francisco was one of the handful of markets to roar back so aggressively that some have warned it was turning into another bubble.

Home to dotcom entrepreneurs and billionaires, San Francisco has some of the most outrageous rents in the country.

Adam Carstens tweeted this flyer highlighting some of these “insane” listings.

From the accompanying blog post: “My coworker Max brought in this flier from RentSFNow, where the prices are very telling when it comes to current real estate madness in this city. A studio in Hayes Valley, Duboce Triangle, Downtown, and other listed neighborhoods, runs from $US2,295-$2,795. One bedrooms go from $US2,695 to close to five grand. And then there’s the $US14,000 apartment (furnished, for those who find buying furniture a burden) in Russian Hill.”

Click for the full-size flier:

