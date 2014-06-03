Animation Shows The Skyrocketing Rent In San Francisco

Rent in San Francisco is high.

Really, really high. The median rent for an apartment is more than $1,463 per month, which is higher than every other major city in the country.

Chris Rutherford at The Bold Italic talked to the folks at Zillow.com to gather data for San Francisco rent over the last three years. Then he created an awesome visual showing how the rent in each neighbourhood has changed and how it will continue to change.

We decided to break the numbers down by year, focusing on each December’s rents/averages.

Let’s take a look!

In December 2010, the average rent in San Francisco was $US3005

In December 2011, the average rent was a little lower at $US2836

But in 2012, it shot back up, hitting $US3215

In 2013, it was up again by a little under $US200

The data was pulled up until April 2014, just 30 days ago, and the rent is already higher.

Here’s the entire video:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Three Years of San Francisco Rent Prices by Neighbourhood from The Bold Italic on Vimeo.

