Twitter Goes Nuts After San Francisco Radio Station Plays Nelly's 'Hot In Herre' On Loop For 4 Days

Aly Weisman
Nelly Hot In HerreYouTube/Nelly ‘Hot In Herre’

A San Francisco radio station has been playing Nelly’s 2002 hit “Hot in Herre” on repeat since Friday.

Turns out, the loop is part of a publicity stunt before the station changes to a new format. The Univision-owned Latino Mix 105.7, is relaunching as Hot 105.7, RadioInsights.com reports.

Apparently, playing a song on loop is a common publicity stunt to mark a radio station’s format change. This weekend’s prank reminded many in the Bay Area of the 1992 format change of 107.7. to WiLD 94.9 after playing “Wild Thing” by Tone Loc for three days straight. In July, a new Toronto radio station played Rick Astley’s “Never Gonna Give You Up” for a full week.

Meanwhile, San Franciscans were baffled by the non-stop Nelly tunes.

By early Saturday morning, the topic was at the top of Reddit. It wasn’t long before the hashtag #Nelly1057 was trending on Twitter — and the jokes were endless.








Relive the 2002 hit below:

