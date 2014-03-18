Twitter Goes Nuts After San Francisco Radio Station Plays Nelly's 'Hot In Herre' On Loop For 4 Days

A San Francisco radio station has been playing Nelly’s 2002 hit “Hot in Herre” on repeat since Friday.

Turns out, the loop is part of a publicity stunt before the station changes to a new format. The Univision-owned Latino Mix 105.7, is relaunching as Hot 105.7, RadioInsights.com reports.

Apparently, playing a song on loop is a common publicity stunt to mark a radio station’s format change. This weekend’s prank reminded many in the Bay Area of the 1992 format change of 107.7. to WiLD 94.9 after playing “Wild Thing” by Tone Loc for three days straight. In July, a new Toronto radio station played Rick Astley’s “Never Gonna Give You Up” for a full week.

Meanwhile, San Franciscans were baffled by the non-stop Nelly tunes.

By early Saturday morning, the topic was at the top of Reddit. It wasn’t long before the hashtag #Nelly1057 was trending on Twitter — and the jokes were endless.

















Due to #Nelly1057, all clothing shops in Cali have been abandoned. Clothes are scattered along the streets. People walking around nude.

— Shade Guevara (@NujabWes) March 15, 2014

Can’t change…the…station…good gracious, her arse must have been bodacious for 17 hours of this #nelly1057

— Manford B. Fresh (@theqbanmamba) March 15, 2014

predicting a #nelly1057 baby boom in nine months.

— g. (@anyonebutgil) March 15, 2014

I’m proud to say I was around to witness the biblical event of Nelly’s Hot in Herre being played hours straight. I’ll tell my friend’s kids.

— Ben Collin (TTBB) (@bennyc50) March 15, 2014

Just when we all think radio is on the way out, Latino 105.7 goes and plays Nelly on loop for 15 hours. Why did we ever doubt you radio??

— Justin Beatty (@JustinLBeatty) March 15, 2014

When will CNN cut to the press conference about @LatinoMix1057 and the Nelly situation holding San Fransicans hostage already

— Ally Millar (@allyzay) March 15, 2014

Funny thing is, it has been strangely and uncomfortably warm in my house the past few days. Coincidence? I think not. #Nelly1057

— Nix Phantomhive (@NixInTransit) March 17, 2014

I kind of never want #Nelly1057 to end. It’s comforting to know it will always be hot in herre

— Laura | Atomique47 (@Atomique47) March 17, 2014

Relive the 2002 hit below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

