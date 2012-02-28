San Francisco Puts Hackers To Work Fixing The Horribly Broken Taxi System

Photo: Boonsri Dickinson, Business Insider

The taxi situation sucks in San Francisco — it’s way too hard to find a cab, way too often. But at least the city is acknowledging that there’s a problem and wants to improve the situation.So it put on a hackathon.



On Saturday, taxi drivers, tech guys, and designers gathered at the California College of the Arts to solve everything from dispatch to communication issues.

There’s not enough supply for the demand in this city, said San Francisco’s chief innovation officer Jay Nath.

Taximagic co-founder Tim Csontos, who was leading one of the teams, told us: “The iPhone made our company. We started with Blackberry. When we launched with the iPhone app in December 2008, it became the top 5 travel app and we knew we had a business. Now we are at 4 million downloads.”

However, at the hackathon, Csontos was focused on “hearing about the ideas people have to solve these problems” and hoping to tap the creative talent at the event. He even brought two other employees with him and split off into other teams.

Another team was working on an app called Popup Taxi, which is a heat map that would connect drivers with passengers.

What was different about this group was that there was an actual taxi cab driver there. Athan Rebelos, general manager of DeSoto Cab, said “I wasn’t looking forward to this, but it ended up being productive. I think we have a big idea.”

It’s not often that a taxi expert gets to work with a guy who is the technical lead on geographic databases. John Yaist works for ESRI, and came to help this team with mapping out where the demand is and where they supply is.

While technology can help connect people better, it’s not a quick fix.You might just need more cabs, period.

Scott Wiener, board of supervisors of San Francisco, stopped by and said, “if you want to get people out of their cars, the taxi service is a key supplement to the transportation system.” Wiener said that San Francisco may need 500 more cabs to make it comparable to the market in Washington D.C. and Boston.

The hackathon was held by a design-oriented incubator called Mix and Stir Studio.

