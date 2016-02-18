The first rally to support Apple's fight with the FBI just happened at the Apple Store in San Francisco

A group of protestors rallied in front of the Apple Store in San Francsico Wednesday afternoon to show their support for Apple’s fight against the court order ordering it to write software to unlock an iPhone that belonged to one of the San Bernardino shooters.

The rally, organised by a group called Fight for the Future, drew a little over 30 people to the Apple Store in downtown San Francisco.

The turnout wasn’t that big, but Fight for the Future is taking things

nationwide, as it plans to hold rallies in New York City, Boston, and Minnepolis starting from next Tuesday.

“It’s amazing that Apple is making the decision right now to say that they won’t undermine the security standards, and we need to make sure that’s something that all of us appreciate because this is a first step and we can’t let it go any further,” Charlie Furman, the campaign manager for Fight for the Future told the crowd.

Apple is fighting a court order mandating that it create software that would allow the FBI to have an unlimited number of attempts to enter the phone’s passcode before it auto-wipes, so it could unlock the iPhone that was owned by one of the shooters.

Apple CEO Tim Cook responded in a post Wednesday calling the court order “chilling,” arguing that once created, the technique “could be used over and over again, on any number of devices.”

“In the physical world, it would be the equivalent of a master key, capable of opening hundreds of millions of locks — from restaurants and banks to stores and homes. No reasonable person would find that acceptable,” Cook wrote.

Here are some pics from today’s rally:

