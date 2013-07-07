San Francisco Plane Crash Photos: Boeing 777 Asiana Flight 214 Crash Lands At SFO

Chris C Anderson
KTVU

Asiana Airlines Flight 214 from Incheon, South Korea crash landed at San Francisco International Airport (SFO). Early reports have the cause of the crash as the tail breaking off just before or during landing.

The plane caught fire, and has since been extinguished.

passanger on the plane tweeted “I just crash landed at SFO. Tail ripped off. Most everyone seems fine. I’m ok. Surreal… “

That may unfortunately not be the case, as a KTVU source in the Sanfranciso Fire department said that two people have died. 

Twitter

