San Francisco's Latest Radical Social Legislation Would Ban The Sale Of All Pets

San Francisco often leads the way in social welfare legislation, from smog checks to recycling measures to bans on plastic bags and Happy Meal toys.Next up is the pet industry.



The Humane Pet Acquisition Proposal seeks to ban sales of all pets within city limits. This is a expanded version of a similar bill discussed last year, which would have banned only puppy and kitten sales.

The Los Angeles Times talks to a local pet shop owner:

“It would put us out of business and our employees out of work,” said Ito, who believes there is “no cause and effect” to the proposal.

Pet stores, he said, do not cause overcrowding at the shelters. They do not promote impulse buys of small, cute creatures that will later be tossed aside by bored children. And they work hard to educate prospective pet owners.

“The animal-rights activists are trying to drive a wedge any way they can in order to get a foothold on changing the ownership of animals,” Ito said. “They don’t believe they should be bred. They don’t believe people are responsible to care for them.… They are about eliminating animals as pets.”

