We attended an election viewing party at a San Francisco marijuana dispensary -- here's what happened

Members of San Francisco’s budding marijuana industry celebrated the legalization of recreational weed in their state in their natural habitat — a marijuana dispensary.

The night’s festivities were marred, however, by the presidential race. Trump cinched the election in the biggest upset in political history, and the crowd was not so pleased.

Take a look at how the night played out.

Election night, the pot shop transformed into a green room where patients, activists, and 'ganjapreneurs' gathered to watch the results of California's Proposition 64 roll in. Melia Robinson/Business Insider Proposition 64 allows adults over the age of 21 to use, possess, and transport up to an ounce of marijuana -- enough to fill a sandwich baggy -- for non-medical purposes. Melia Robinson/Business Insider The bill also imposes a 15% tax on sales of the drug, generating up to $1 billion in new tax revenue annually, according to the state's nonpartisan Legislative Analyst's Office. Melia Robinson/Business Insider Source: Drug Policy Action While Proposition 64 was on their minds, another political race captivated the room. Melia Robinson/Business Insider Everyone seemed to be talking about Trump. Melia Robinson/Business Insider 'I've learned to expect the unexpected,' said Ben Larson, cofounder of Oakland's marijuana startup accelerator Gateway. He tried to play it cool as Trump's early victories played out. Melia Robinson/Business Insider 'I am really on edge,' said Seibo Shen, founder and CEO of marijuana vaporizer company VapeXhale. 'I know that Hillary has her flaws, but I just didn't think people would rally around a guy who grabs p-----s, you know?' Melia Robinson/Business Insider Seibo Shen is not pictured. The Proposition 64 vote couldn't hold his attention. 'Not everyone uses cannabis. Everyone will feel the effects of whoever becomes president,' Shen said. Melia Robinson/Business Insider A DJ blasted house music, drowning out the crowd's anxious banter. Melia Robinson/Business Insider Even the munchies provided -- miniature cupcakes with donkey and elephant insignias -- reminded attendees of the more consequential election going on in the background. Melia Robinson/Business Insider People found distractions. Dope Magazine, the event's sponsor, gave away gift bags. Melia Robinson/Business Insider It contained educational resources, as well as a few fun treats, like marijuana-infused mints from Kiva Confections and a 'Survival Kit' that included a joint in a glass jar. Melia Robinson/Business Insider Attendees seemed to get a kick out of the event space, Sparc. The dispensary been called the 'Apple store of marijuana shops' for its clean, sleek, well-lit interiors. Melia Robinson/Business Insider Source: Business Insider A little after 8, the DJ stopped the music and announced that Proposition 64 had passed. Melia Robinson/Business Insider The group whooped, hugged, and threw high-fives. For a moment, the mood lifted. Melia Robinson/Business Insider It may have had something to do with the room getting high. In a few moments, the benches where Sparc customers can test product and vape filled with people wanting to toke. Melia Robinson/Business Insider There were no speeches. No tears shed. A collective sigh of relief filled the room. Melia Robinson/Business Insider Soon enough, the atmosphere fell flat. CNN announced more victories for Trump, and the left-leaning crowd fixed their eyes on the projectors behind the bar counter. Melia Robinson/Business Insider Cy Scott, cofounder of marijuana data intelligence platform Headset, travelled from Seattle for the event. 'We were pretty excited, confident that (Proposition 64) was going to pass here and we wanted to be in California for this,' Scott said. Melia Robinson/Business Insider Cy Scott is not pictured. 'Now that the election is going in a certain direction, it's a different vibe,' Scott continued. Melia Robinson/Business Insider He tried to remember the night's silver lining. 'It's an exciting moment for the industry. Now is the best time for the space. This is the election that changes everything,' Scott said. Melia Robinson/Business Insider People began to filter out after the Proposition 64 results were announced. Scott said he planned to stay till the very end. Melia Robinson/Business Insider Attendees walked out to find a food truck parked out front. Their event wristbands gave them free food -- a somewhat satisfying end to a night of highs and lows. Melia Robinson/Business Insider

